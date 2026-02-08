Game on Arsenal! Man City beat Liverpool to up pressure on Gunners

LIVERPOOL, England, February 8, 2026 – Erling Haaland scored a dramatic 93rd-minute penalty as Manchester City pulled off a stunning comeback against Liverpool to keep the Premier League title race alive.

A battling win for Pep Guardiola’s second-placed side cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to six points, with 13 games remaining.

Bernardo Silva’s 84th-minute equaliser had initially cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb free-kick 10 minutes earlier.

Then in added time, Matheus Nunes was bundled over inside the box by Liverpool keeper Alisson and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

Haaland made no mistake, as he scored his 21st Premier League of the season to send the visiting fans wild.

City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then made a brilliant save to deny Alexis Mac Allister – a minute before City had the ball in the net again with Rayan Cherki’s finish from inside his own half, with Alisson out of his goal in supporting his side’s attack.

But the effort was ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, with Szoboszlai instead sent off for fouling Haaland before the ball rolled in, and a free-kick awarded to City instead.

Either way, it didn’t matter as City won at Anfield for the first time since 2021, but in front of fans for a first time since 2003.

