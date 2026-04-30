Another One! Sheghu Nominated For Prestigious ‘Hero of Africa’ Award 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2026 – Renowned broadcaster and trailblazing rally driver Pauline Sheghu has been nominated for the Hero of Africa Awards 2026.

The nomination recognizes her remarkable resilience and outstanding character, qualities that have allowed her to excel as a leader in both the media fraternity and the high-octane world of motorsports.

Reacting to the news, Sheghu expressed a deep sense of humility and gratitude, describing the recognition as an inspiring milestone.

In a heartfelt statement, she extended her appreciation to the media community for their consistent support in profiling her narrative and to the organizers for creating a platform that celebrates transformative change-makers across the continent.

“This nomination is not just a personal milestone, but a reflection of collective effort, resilience, and commitment to service,” Sheghu remarked.

She emphasized that the honor serves as further motivation to lead with purpose and contribute meaningfully toward an empowered Africa.

The nomination has drawn praise from across the professional spectrum. Ezekiel Mutua, Patron of the Association of Professional Broadcasters (APB), joined the fraternity in celebrating the achievement, noting that Sheghu remains a source of inspiration to many for her dual success as a broadcaster and a female Safari Rally driver.

The Hero of Africa gala is scheduled to take place on May 15 where the continent will gather to celebrate excellence and impact.