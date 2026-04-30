Man Of The Moment Sawe Offered Holiday Retreat By Kenya Tourism Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – More goodies are still flowing towards the man of the moment, Sabastian Sawe, this time the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) offering the marathon star a four-night holiday treat at a destination of his choice.

Sawe, who is the current marathon world record holder, etched his name into sporting immortality by becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours, recording an astonishing 1:59:30.

The offer, which is a fully sponsored four-night luxury getaway dubbed the “Champion’s Retreat,” will allow Sawe to recuperate at a luxury destination of his choice within Kenya.

KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei congratulated Sebastian Sawe on his landmark achievement, noting that his success goes beyond personal victory to reflect Kenya’s enduring dominance on the global athletics stage.

“Sebastian Sawe has elevated Kenya on the global stage, flying our national flag higher at an international platform. London, where this historic feat took place, is one of our top source markets for tourists, and moments like these resonate deeply with global audiences. His achievement is not only a personal triumph but a celebration of the resilience, discipline, and determination that define Kenyan athletes,” Chepkemei said.

Light momment of President William Ruto and record breaker Sabastian sawe at State House

She also paid tribute to the broader team of Kenyan athletes who competed at the event, noting that their collective excellence amplifies Kenya’s standing worldwide.

“We, equally, congratulate all our sportsmen and women and thank them for the role they play in profiling Kenya as the Home of Champions. We are proud of what our athletes continue to achieve, and there is no better way to leverage the country’s brand as a magical destination,” she added.

Sports have long been one of Kenya’s strongest national assets, alongside its remarkable wildlife, vibrant culture, and breathtaking scenery.

KTB is increasingly leveraging sports tourism, recognizing athletes as natural destination ambassadors who carry Kenya’s story to the world, inspiring tourists with narratives of passion, authenticity, and achievement.

The Board has previously engaged and hosted celebrated athletes such as Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon as part of its tourism promotion initiatives. Notably, Faith Kipyegon currently serves as a destination ambassador.

“Our athletes, especially our marathoners, are our greatest destination ambassadors. Whenever they win, the Kenyan flag is raised, and our national anthem is sung, drawing millions of people around the world to Kenya. The holiday will help Sebastian Sawe understand his country better and tell even more intriguing stories to his friends and colleagues across the world,” Chepkemei stated.

KTB continues to integrate sports as a key pillar in its global marketing strategy, leveraging both international and local sporting events to position Kenya on the world stage.

Already, Kenya is gearing up to host a series of high-profile sporting events including the 2026 World Rafting Championships, slated for July 5 to 12, and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which it will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania next year – events that Chepkemei pointed out as opportunities to further showcase Magical Kenya as a premier destination for sports.