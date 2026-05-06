Kenya's Sarah Mose makes huge splash on opening day of Africa Swimming Championships - Capital Sports
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Kenya's Sarah Mose poses with her medal at the Africa Championships in Oran, Algeria. PHOTO/AFRICA AQUATICS

Swimming

Kenya’s Sarah Mose makes huge splash on opening day of Africa Swimming Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6, 2026 – Kenyan swimmer Sarah Mose won bronze on Day One of the Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships in Oran, Algeria on Wednesday morning.

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Mose clocked a national record of 57.49 seconds to finish third in the women’s 100 metres freestyle.

Uganda’s Gloria Muzito won gold after clocking 55.65 seconds to grab first place as Zimbabwean Paige Van Der Westhuizen had to be content with silver after timing 56.54 seconds in second place.

Wednesday’s result marked another feather in the cap for Mose who has steadily and surely established herself as one of the country’s top swimmers.

The Poland-based athlete’s last competition was at last year’s World Championships in Singapore where she set a personal best (PB) of 25.96 in the women’s 50m freestyle.

The 19-year-old was also part of the 4x100m medley relay team that cruised to a national record of 04:07.72 at the same competition.

Kenya contingent consists at this year’s continental competition comprises 12 swimmers who are tasked with bettering the country’s results from the last edition in Luanda, Angola in 2024.

Besides Mose, other swimmers to keep an eye on include Imara Bella Thorpe, Haniel Kudwoli, Iman Ngaruiya, Jeremy Mutwii, Iqbaal Bayusuf, Swaleh Talib, Baraka Nyakundi, Stephen Ndegwa, Nathan Matimu, Isabelle Mwangi and South Africa-based Neo Olengo.

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