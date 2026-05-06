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Eliud Kipchoge and Martin Keino during the opening of Nike store in Kenya

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Nike Opens First Flagship Store in Nairobi To Expand Presence Across East Africa

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Nike has officially opened its first flagship store in Nairobi’s Sarit Centre, marking a major milestone for the brand in Kenya and across East Africa.

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Designed to bring athletes and consumers closer to the future of sport, the store offers an immersive retail experience that blends performance innovation, sport culture, and lifestyle.

Marathon champion and global Nike athlete Eliud Kipchoge joined the opening, taking part in a panel conversation with local athletes and members of the running community.

Eliud Kipchoge during the opening of Nike store in Kenya

Widely regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time, Kipchoge continues to inspire athletes globally through his philosophy, “No Human Is Limited,” and his long-standing commitment to the running community both in Kenya and around the world.

“Today is a special moment for Kenya and for the future generation of athletes,” said Kipchoge. “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and move people forward. I’m proud to see Nike continue investing in the running community and the future of sport here at home.”

The opening was led by Hudson Brand Development Kenya, part of Hudson Holdings, Nike’s distributor partner across North and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Country General Manager Kieran Murphy described the store as an important step in strengthening Nike’s presence in Kenya and the wider East African market, serving local athletes and the future of sport in the region.

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