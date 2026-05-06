Bankers’ Statement: Amonde issues warning to Kabras ahead of Kenya Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6, 2026 – KCB Rugby head coach Andrew Amonde vows the team will not roll over for their arch-rivals, Kabras Sugar RFC, in their Kenya Cup final at the ASK Showground on Sunday.

Amonde says the encounter will be a battle of men vs men because his side have also come of age.

“We have grown a lot as a team this season. The boys understand what is at stake, and we are ready to put in a complete performance. Kabras are a strong side, but we’ve shown we can match them, and now it’s about executing our game plan on the day,” the former Shujaa captain said.

The eight-time Kenya Cup champions last lifted the crown in 2021, ushering in an era of Kabras dominance during which the sugar millers have tightened their grip on the crown.

The bankers’ record against Carlos Katywa’s charges in the last four years make for grim reading, their last victory coming in 2022 when they won 28-20 in a regular season match at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

Their last meeting was on March 7 where the scores ended at 10-10 following heavy rains that prompted the abandonment of the game at halftime.

The bankers shot into a 10-0 lead before the defending champions recovered through George Nyambua’s penalty and Eric Cantona’s penalty.

With the return of their Shujaa contingent, including Floyd Wabwire, George Ooro, Festus Shiasi, Samuel Asati, and Vincent Onyala, Amonde will be optimistic that Saturday will be their day of visitation in terms of winning their ninth crown.

“This is a moment we have worked hard for all season. The boys are locked in, the energy in camp is right, and we know what Kabras brings. But we also know what we are capable of. It is about discipline, execution, and showing up for each other for the full 80 minutes. We want that title, and we are ready to fight for it,” he said.

It will be the 14th Kenya Cup final for one of the country’s most successful rugby sides – a more familiar position after missing out on last year’s edition after losing to Menengai Oilers in the semis.