One for the road for Nairobi United as Hatikimana strike downs Tusker - Capital Sports
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One for the road for Nairobi United as Hatikimana strike downs Tusker

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6, 2026 – Nairobi United recovered from a disappointing weekend to beat Tusker 1-0 in a midweek FKF Premier League fixture at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

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Rwandese Mudjari Hakitimana was Naibois’ destroyer-in-chief, his goal in the 18th minute proving the difference in a tie that could have tipped either way.

Tusker came into the game buoyed by their 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars in the FKF Cup quarterfinal over the weekend, a result that keeps them on course for silverware in head coach Julien Mette’s debut season.

On the other hand, Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor’s charges were smarting from their 1-0 loss to KCB in the same competition, which dashed their hopes of defending a title they won against all odds in season past.

However, Hakitimana’s strike ensured they return to winning ways and crucially, continue their impeccable league run from April during which they won thrice and drew once.

The Johnson Sakaja-owned side now sit fourth on the log with 48 points, three less than third-placed Kenya Police who clobbered Murang’a Seal 2-1 at the Police Sacco Stadium – also on Wednesday evening.

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