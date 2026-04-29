JKIA Brought To A Standstill As Triamphant Sawe Back Home To A Heroic Welcome, Vows To Break World Record Again - Capital Sports
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Sabastian Sawe arriving at JKIA from London where he smashed the World Record becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours. Photo/ WINNIE CHEPKORIR/FACEBOOK

Athletics

JKIA Brought To A Standstill As Triamphant Sawe Back Home To A Heroic Welcome, Vows To Break World Record Again

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was on Wednesday night brought to a standstill following the arrival of triumphant Sabastian Sawe from London, where he smashed the World Record in style by becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours.

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Upon arrival aboard national courier Kenya Airways (KQ) 113, Sawe was handed a grand water salute in honour of his extraordinary achievement.

Sawe clocked an astonishing one hour, 59 Minutes and 30 Seconds to break the sub-two barrier in a course that is considered the most difficult, having last witnessed a world record broken 24 years ago.

Speaking upon arrival, a jubilant Sawe said he is now eying to even lower the time next season.

“I did not plan to break the world record in London, but the crowd pushed me on. I am so happy to become the first man to run a marathon under two hours. My goal now is to break it next season,” Sawe said at the JKIA.

The 30-year-old was received by government officials, led by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi; Athletics officials, led by federation boss Jack Tuwei; family members; and fans.

Sawe is expected to be hosted to a Breakfast on Thursday Morning at State House by President William Ruto.

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