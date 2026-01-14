LA to open ticket draw for 2028 Olympics - with seats starting at $28 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Men's 10,000m final at Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo/ WORLD ATHLETICS

Paris Olympics 2024

LA to open ticket draw for 2028 Olympics – with seats starting at $28

Published

LOS ANGELES, England, January 14, 2026 – Sport fans will be able to sign up from Wednesday for a chance to attend the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games – with tickets starting at $28 (£20.80).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Registration opens at 07:00 local time (15:00 GMT) for fans to enter a random ticket draw covering all events that will take place at the Games. The window will remain open until mid-March.

If chosen, fans will be notified via email and will be given a time slot to purchase tickets in April. One million of those tickets will sell for $28, and about one-third are set to cost less than $100 (£74.41).

“These Games belong to everyone,” Casey Wasserman, the chairman of LA 2028 said on Tuesday. “These Games have to be affordable and inclusive.”

The announcement of affordable ticket prices come after the price of tickets for the 2026 men’s football World Cup – which will also be hosted in the US, as well as Canada and Mexico – received some public criticism.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, LA officials said affordability and accessibility were central to their ticketing plan – and their hope that sport fans around the globe would be able to attend.

Tickets for the 2024 Olympics in Paris started at $27.95 (£20).

A special early purchase window will also be open for residents in the Los Angeles area and Oklahoma City, where some Olympic Games are also being held.

2028 will be the first time the Olympics will be held in the US since the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Los Angeles has twice hosted the Olympics – in 1932 and 1984 – and plans to use its already established infrastructure to host the Games.

Event organisers, along with hundreds of Olympians and Paralympians, gathered at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday for a ceremonial lighting of the Olympic venue’s cauldron ahead of the opening of ticket registration.

The Coliseum hosted events on both the previous occasions that the Olympics were held in LA, and it is set to co-host the opening ceremony along with track and field events in 2028.

Organisers at the event on Tuesday explained how the ticketing would work.

Once registered – using their name, email and zip code – fans will be entered into the random draw for time slots to buy tickets in April. The earlier slot a fan is given, the better their chances at securing tickets – as being given a time slot does not guarantee that there will be tickets available once a time slot is open.

The first set of tickets will be up for purchase from 9-19 April. Admission for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be among the tickets on offer.

Most of the Games will be held across Los Angeles and southern California, but both canoeing and softball will be held in Oklahoma.

LA28 chief Allison Katz-Mayfield called the random ticket-drawing process “the fairest way to ensure that the broadest number of people can get access to tickets and that no one is advantaged or disadvantaged”.

“No matter when you go in, whether you’re the first person in or the last person in, you have the same opportunity,” she added.

Registration for tickets will be open until 18 March, and there is no advantage to registering early.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020