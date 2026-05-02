LeBron James Stars As Lakers Set Up Thunder Showdown

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 2 – LeBron James scored 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets to set up a Western Conference semi-final play-off against reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.

James also added seven rebounds and eight assists to help the Lakers to a 98-78 victory, which secured a 4-2 series win against the Rockets.

The Lakers had led the series 3-0 and finally closed out the best-of-seven contest in convincing style away at Houston, whose top scorer was Amen Thompson with 18 points.

“A lot of our guys, quite frankly, have not been in this position, have not been in a close-out situation, especially on the road, so it was important for me to go out and set the tone,” said 41-year-old James.

He told Amazon Prime: “The mission has always stayed the same no matter what my role has been throughout my career, and that is to go out there and try to dominate.

“Obviously, I have the most experience on the team and have the most play-off experience on the team so I know how a series can go. I just try to bleed that into them, bleed the confidence and tell them to go out and play.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick was full of admiration for the performance of James, who is the first player to take part in 23 consecutive NBA seasons and is also the league’s record points scorer.

“To me, he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player,” said Redick. “You can argue all you want; I don’t care to postulate on who’s the greatest of all time.

“He’s one of, if not the greatest of all time, and for him to do it again and answer the bell again, it’s baffling in some ways.”

The Lakers face a tough task against the Thunder, who finished top of the Western Conference and secured a 4-0 series win against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA play-offs.

The first game of their best-of-seven series is in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Pistons and Raptors set up deciders

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons, who finished top of the Eastern Conference, produced a stunning comeback to beat the Orlando Magic 93-79 to level their first-round series at 3-3 and set up a deciding game seven.

Detroit had trailed by as much as 24 points in game six, with the Magic having led 62-38 early in the third quarter when they looked to have moved themselves to the brink of a first play-off series win since 2010.

But Orlando missed 23 consecutive field goals and the Pistons, who were 3-1 down in the series, took full advantage to force a seventh game..

“Never say die, simple as that,” said Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who top scored in the match with 32 points.

“I mean, Detroit grit, it’s what we’ve been talking about all year.”

The final game of the series will be on Sunday in Detroit and the winner will play either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Toronto Raptors, whose first-round play-off will also go to a deciding game seven.

RJ Barrett sank a three-pointer, which hit the rim of the basket and looped up in the air before dropping in, with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to give the Raptors a dramatic 112-110 victory in game six as they levelled the series at 3-3.

The home side has won each game so far and the decider will be in Cleveland on Sunday.