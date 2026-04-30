The Dream Debut: Madina Okot Ignites WNBA with Double-Double in Preseason Opener - Capital Sports
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The Dream Debut: Madina Okot Ignites WNBA with Double-Double in Preseason Opener

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – If there were any doubts about whether Madina Okot’s game would translate to the WNBA, the No. 13 overall pick resoundingly answered them.

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In her highly anticipated preseason debut against the Chicago Sky, the Kenyan forward delivered a dominant performance, leading the Atlanta Dream to a statement 87-78 victory.

Okot, who made history as the first Kenyan to be picked in the opening round of the league earlier this month, lived up to the hype by recording a massive 14-point and 11-rebound double-double.

Her presence was felt on both ends of the floor, showcasing the elite rebounding and high-energy rim protection that made her a standout in the African and European circuits.

The former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) star wasted no time adjusting to the pace of the WNBA.

Okot controlled the paint from the opening whistle, vacuuming up offensive rebounds to provide the Dream with crucial second-chance points.

Defensively, her length and mobility troubled Chicago’s frontcourt, proving she is already prepared for the physicality of the professional game.

Okot’s performance has sent shockwaves back home to Nairobi and across the continent. Her 14-point display isn’t just a win for Atlanta, it’s a milestone for Kenyan basketball.

For a player who was playing in the FIBA Africa Women’s Basketball League just a few years ago, her rapid ascent to the world’s premier women’s league is nothing short of cinematic.

As the Dream wrap up their preseason schedule, Okot has firmly positioned herself as a key piece of Atlanta’s rotation for the 2026 season. If this debut is any indication, the Kenyan Queen of the Glass isn’t just in the WNBA to participate; she’s here to take over.

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