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Detroit Pistons players celebrate their win over Orlando Magic. PHOTO/DETROIT PISTONS X

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Pistons and Cavaliers advance in NBA play-offs

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DETROIT, United States, May 4, 2026 – The Detroit Pistons fought back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Orlando Magic in the NBA play-offs and advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

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The Pistons won the final match of their best-of-seven series 116-94, their first play-off series win since 2008.

They are the 15th team in NBA history to come back from 3-1 down, and the second in the space of two days after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics.

Cade Cunningham top-scored for the Pistons with 32 points and 12 assists, while Tobias Harris added 30 points.

“We had a great regular season, we built a lot of momentum going into these play-offs,” said Cunningham.

“To lose in the first round would have really stung. To come back from 3-1, odds against us, and to come back and win it at home – it feels good.”

The Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semi-finals, another best-of-seven series starting on 5 May.

The Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors to book their place in the second round with a 114-102 victory.

Jarrett Allen starred for the Cavaliers with 22 points and 19 rebounds as they recovered from a 10-point deficit after the first quarter.

The scores were tied 49-49 at the halfway mark but the Cavaliers surged ahead in the third quarter with Allen contributing 14 points and 10 of his rebounds.

“I just wanted to show my team-mates that we can win this game,” said Allen.

“Energy and effort, that’s what I believe wins games. Every single possession, it means a lot. Every single possession means it could be the end of the season.”

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and James Harden scored 18.

For the Raptors, who were in the play-offs for the first time since 2022, Scottie Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds while RJ Barrett scored 23.

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