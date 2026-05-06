Success on headlock: Young Kenyan wrestlers switch focus to Dakar Olympics after good outing at Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6, 2026 – Fresh from a medal harvest at the Africa Wrestling Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, Team Kenya have turned their attention to conquering the Dakar Youth Olympics in Senegal on October 31-November 13.

Kenya Amateur Wrestling Federation (KAWF) president Anthony Kariuki says their performance in North Africa provides a platform upon which to build for the global competition.

“This was a ranking tournament in Alexandria. This will help us prepare for Dakar Youth Games where we have qualified at least two and especially in the beach wrestling. Eight medals is good performance by the youth and we are very grateful,” Kariuki said.

The team, comprised mainly of young wrestlers, bagged eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze at the competition.

Janet Ingwesi led the way with gold in the women’s freestyle 70kg, in addition to silver in the 75kg beach wrestling.

Other silver medals were courtesy of Jemimah Nakhumicha (65kg freestyle), Joy Shalyng (49kg cadet) and Dyvonter Ashly Odongo (65kg junior).

Joy Lichuma (57kg), Sophia Nancy (73kg) and Dan Kegode (60kg) added to the medal count with a bronze each.

Beyond Dakar, Kariuki is envisioning the youngsters representing the country at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, an achievement that would represent the highest milestone for the sport in the country.

“We are not in the Commonwealth Games this time round but we are hopeful we will get a pathway to LA 2028. I want to thank the government for the support…the children have performed very well. As a federation we are doing everything for development and we had one of our international referees here with us and we are very grateful,” the president said.

The team were accorded a red carpet reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday morning, upon arrival from Egypt.

With the clock ticking down fast to Dakar, the youngsters are expected to resume activities on the mat to perfect their art and craft, ahead of the battle ahead.