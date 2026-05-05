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Beyond The Barrier: Sawe Headlines World Athletics Athlete Of The Month Shortlist

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – In a month that will be etched in sporting history, Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe has been named as the leading nominee for the World Athletics Athlete of the Month for April 2026.

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The nomination comes after Sawe achieved what was once thought to be humanly impossible, shattering the two-hour marathon barrier in an open, record-eligible competition.

On the streets of London, on April 26, Sawe delivered a performance for the ages. Clocking a staggering world record of 1:59:30, he became the first person in history to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a sanctioned, record-eligible race.

While Eliud Kipchoge first broke the barrier in a controlled environment in 2019, Sawe’s feat in a standard competitive field has rewritten the record books and shifted the boundaries of human endurance.

The Kenyan distance specialist maintained an unrelenting pace, crossing the finish line at The Mall to a standing ovation that echoed around the globe.

While Sebastian Sawe’s historic sub-two-hour marathon has captured the world’s imagination, the full list of nominees for the April Athlete of the Month represents a historic window for track and field worldwide.

From sprinting prodigies in Australia to middle-distance titans in Ethiopia, the competition for the top spot is incredibly fierce.

Here are the details on the other global stars featured in the official nomination list:

Gabby Thomas winning 200m

Gabby Thomas (USA): The American sprint sensation made headlines in Nairobi this April, where she dominated the 200m and 100m events at the Absa Kip Keino Classic. She did the same in Addis Ababa. Her performance was a masterclass that solidified her status as the gold-medal favorite for the upcoming season.

Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia): Continuing her reign as one of the greatest marathoners in history, Assefa delivered another powerhouse performance in April, setting a new world record for a women-only marathon, stopping the clock at 2:15:4.

Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia): A perennial rival to the world’s best distance runners, Kejelcha had a prolific April on both the road and the track. He is the second athlete, after Sebastian Sawe, to run a sub-two in the marathon under race conditions, with a time of 1:59:41.

Gout Gout (Australia): The teenage sprinting phenom from Australia has become the talk of the athletics world this month. Gout shattered several youth records in April, producing times that draw direct comparisons to the early career of Usain Bolt. His explosive style and composure under pressure have made him one of the most exciting “Next Gen” athletes to watch.

Camryn Rogers (Canada): Representing the field athletes, Rogers has been in unstoppable form in the hammer throw. Throughout April, she consistently launched throws beyond the 77-meter mark, dominating international meets and setting a standard of excellence that few in the world can currently match.

Suga (Japan): The race-walking specialist earned her nomination following a dominant victory at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships. Her technical precision and endurance in the 20km event this April marked a career-best achievement, proving Japan’s growing dominance in the discipline.

World Athletics has opened the voting to the global fans, who will decide which of these titans takes home the monthly honor. Given the magnitude of Sawe’s 1:59:30 world record, he enters as the heavy favorite to claim the title, representing a crowning achievement for Kenyan athletics in 2026.

Fans can cast their votes on the official World Athletics website and social media platforms.

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