NBA: Timberwolves Eliminate Nuggets To Set Up Spurs Tie

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 1 – The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semi-finals of the NBA play-offs after eliminating the Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves won game six 110-98 to win the best-of-seven series 4-2

In a tight contest, the Timberwolves led 57-50 before Denver’s Nikola Jokic scored 14 points in the third quarter to set up a close finish.

Jokic, voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on three occasions, ended the game with 28 points and 10 assists, but his performance was overshadowed by his involvement in an altercation with Timberwolves’ Jaylen Clark.

The pair pushed one another with just under 10 minutes to play, which resulted in a technical foul for both players alongside Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, who also became involved in the incident.

This comes after Jokic was ejected for instigating a scuffle at the end of game four. After the defeat, the Serbian said: “I needed to play better. I must play better.”

Jaden McDaniels starred for the Timberwolves with a career-high 32 points, and they could be boosted by the return of Anthony Edwards from injury for Monday’s opener against the Spurs.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks set new records as they thrashed the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 to win their series 4-2.

The 51-point margin of victory was a franchise record in the play-offs, while their 47-point half-time lead was the biggest in NBA post-season history.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while OG Anunoby top-scored with 29 points.

It is the Knicks’ fourth consecutive year of reaching the semi-finals and they will face either the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points and Paul George added 23 as the 76ers won game six 106-93 to set up a decisive game seven in Boston on Saturday.