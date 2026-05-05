NBA: Timberwolves Draw First Blood Despite Wembanyama Record

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 5 – A record-breaking defensive performance from Victor Wembanyama was not enough to prevent the Minnesota Timberwolves taking a 1-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA’s Conference semi-finals.

Wembanyama made 12 blocks – a record for the NBA play-offs – but Minnesota, sixth seed in the Western Conference, upset second seed San Antonio by claiming a 104-102 win on the road on Monday.

The defensive player of the year added 11 points and 15 rebounds, becoming the third player to get a triple-double in the play-offs including blocks since the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

Anthony Edwards returned from a knee injury for the Timberwolves and scored 18 points from the bench as they held on to win the opening game of the best-of-seven series.

San Antonio remain at home for game two on Wednesday.

“We have to be better,” said Wembanyama. “We need to figure it out in the next 48 hours, and I’ve got no doubt that we will. I would trust us.”

The New York Knicks made a commanding start to their series with the Philadelphia 76ers, winning 137-98 at home.

The Knicks, who are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, became the first NBA team to win three straight play-off games by at least 25 points.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 of his game-high 35 points in the first half while London-born forward OG Anunoby finished with 18.

After beating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 on Thursday, the Knicks became just the second team in NBA history to end one series and begin another with consecutive victories by at least 30 points.

“Wasn’t any fun to be a part of, to be honest,” said 76ers coach Nick Nurse. “But it’s 0-1. Doesn’t really matter if it’s six points or 36 or whatever the hell it was.”

Game two is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.