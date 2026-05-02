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RABAT, MOROCCO - MAY 1: Jonathan Cisse #1 of the JCA Kings looks to pass the ball during the game against Al Ahly on May 1, 2026 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images) Pawel Weszka PR & Communications Lead Mobile: +27 718996791 ... [Message clipped] View entire message 6 attachment • Scanned by Gmail Preview YouTube video Game Highlights: Club Africain (Tunisia) vs Maktown Flyers (Nigeria) | Sahara Conference | BAL S6Preview YouTube video Game Highlights: Club Africain (Tunisia) vs Maktown Flyers (Nigeria) | Sahara Conference | BAL S6 Preview YouTube video Game Highlights: JCA Kings (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Al Ahly (Egypt) | Sahara Conference | BAL S6Preview YouTube video Game Highlights: JCA Kings (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Al Ahly (Egypt) | Sahara Conference | BAL S6 Preview YouTube video BAL 2026: Maktown Flyers v Club Africain - Post Game Press Conference.Preview YouTube video BAL 2026: Maktown Flyers v Club Africain - Post Game Press Conference. Preview YouTube video BAL 2026: Al Ahly Sporting Club v JCA Kings - Post Game Press Conference.Preview YouTube video BAL 2026: Al Ahly Sporting Club v JCA Kings - Post Game Press Conference.

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Basketball Africa League’s Sahara Conference Enters Closing Weekend

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RABAT, Morocco, May 2 – Tunisia’s Club Africain extended their unbeaten run with an 86-77 win over Nigeria’s Maktown Flyers, maintaining their stronghold atop the Sahara Conference. Omar Abada led Club Africain once again with 25 points and 11 assists, with Oussama Marnaoui and Mohamed Hadidane combining for 30 points and nine rebounds. 

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The Tunisians controlled the tempo for most of the game, using balanced scoring and defensive pressure to keep the Flyers at bay. The result marked Maktown’s third consecutive loss, despite a competitive showing.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Al Ahly secured a dominant 85-65 victory over the JCA Kings (Côte d’Ivoire), punching their ticket to the BAL Playoffs and reinforcing their status as one of the conference’s top teams.

Zach Lofton led the way for Al Ahly with 32 points, while JCA Kings were paced by Jonathan Cissé, who finished with 21 points and eight assists in the loss.

Al Ahly’s offensive efficiency and defensive discipline proved decisive, as they pulled away in the second half to secure a comfortable margin.

The Sahara Conference returns this afternoon, with JCA Kings taking on ASC Ville de Dakar at 3 p.m. GMT+1, followed by a North African derby between the conference leaders Club Africain and FUS Rabat at 6 p.m. GMT+1.

Your BAL 2026 Season Media Resources

BAL 2026 Season: Schedule  – Stats – Sahara Conference Standings

Sahara Conference Game Highlights: Club Africain vs. Maktown Flyers I Al Ahly vs. JCA Kings

Postgame media availability: Club Africain vs. Maktown Flyers I Al Ahly vs. JCA Kings

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