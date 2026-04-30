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PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi

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PSG’s Hakimi Out Of Bayern Return Leg With Injury

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PARIS, France, Apr 30 – Paris St‑Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has been ruled out for the “next few weeks” after suffering an injury during his team’s dramatic win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

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Hakimi played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the reigning champions posted a 5-4 win against the Bundesliga side in the first leg of their semi-final tie in Paris on Tuesday.

“Having suffered a right thigh injury during the match against Bayern, Hakimi will remain in treatment for the next few weeks,” PSG said in a statement.

The Morocco international will now miss the semi‑final second‑leg against the German side in Munich on 6 May.

Hakimi was replaced at half-time in PSG’s 3-0 win at Angers in Ligue 1 last weekend but returned to the starting line-up against Bayern.

The right-back pulled up clutching his hamstring in the closing stages of the first leg but stayed on after receiving treatment as PSG had exhausted all their substitutions.

The injury also raises questions over Hakimi’s availability for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to begin in the United States, Canada and Mexico in six weeks.

Hakimi has been ever‑present for Luis Enrique’s PSG and scored the opener as the Parisians defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final to become European champions for the first time.

He also started every game for Morocco during their historic run to the semi‑finals at the 2022 World Cup.

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