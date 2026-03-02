Muyoti: How Kenyan coaches struggle with temptation to fix matches - Capital Sports
Former Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti during a training session.

Kenyan Premier League

Muyoti: How Kenyan coaches struggle with temptation to fix matches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2026 – Kenya Police head coach Nicholas Muyoti has admitted that many tacticians in the country have been induced with offers to fix matches in the Kenya Premier League.

Muyoti says many times they have received calls from as far as Asia with enticing offers to engage in the vice.

“We are receiving calls, even up to now, from Asia, from everywhere, receiving calls about fixing matches. If we weren’t strong, we would have gone into that direction, but we cannot go. We have integrity. We have our conscience, which is very clear. But if the federation doesn’t do anything about it, and maybe the government, I think we’re in trouble,” the gaffer said.

The former Nairobi City Stars and Nairobi United tactician further cautioned that matchfixing could metamorphose into a lethal form of monster if not urgently dealt with.

“Match fixing is there and there are people who are using officials, they’re using coaches, they’re using players to fix matches. If the Federation is not going to do anything about it, I’m afraid it’s going to go to another level,” he said.

Muyoti also called on football clubs to pay their players well to minimise the temptation associated with engaging in matchfixing.

“Our football is going to go down in drains. We need players to be honest and clubs also to try and make sure that they are paying their players at the right time. Of course, if they don’t do it, it’s going to continue and it’s going to kill our game. Most of the young players, they go into it,” the gaffer warned.

Muyoti becomes the latest tactician in the top tier to speak out on match-fixing, following a debate stirred by ex-Tusker coach Charles Okere.

While speaking on a radio show a fortnight ago, Okere admitted that the vice is rife.

The same was echoed by Sofapaka head coach Abdallah Juma who lamented the effect of match-fixing on the game.

However, Mathare United head coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau suggested that some claims of match-fixing may be far fetched.

Kamau said certain coaches may only be crying wolf while ignoring the elephant in the room: poor selection of players and tactics.

