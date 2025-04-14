PHOTOS: Rachier’s day of glory as Gor honcho earns extra four years in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Record Premier League champions Gor Mahia finally held their national elections at the Nyayo Stadium basketball indoor gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
It was a largely peaceful exercise that brought together thousands of club delegates to vote for their preferred officials to rule for the next four years.
City lawyer Ambrose Rachier was defending his chairman’s post against immediate former treasurer Dolfina Adhiambo, whose candidature was confirmed at the last minute — on Friday.
The vice-chair’s post was also a two-way contest between Sally Bolo and Victor Mbaka as was the secretary general where the immediate former holder, Sam Ocholla, was contesting against Nikanor Arum.
Meanwhile, Philip Nyakwana and Gerphas Okuku were going head-to-head for the honorary treasurer’s position.
The tranquility notwithstanding, police officers were at one time forced to use tear gas as the crowd seemed to deviate from the prescribed order of voting and milled at the entrance.
Nonetheless, normalcy resumed, voting continued and ended at 5 p.m. after which counting and tallying began.
At the end, it was all smiles for Rachier, who secured another four-year term — his final one as per the Sports Act.
‘Mugabe’, as some quarters have christened Rachier, has been at the helm of K’ogalo since 2008 when he steered them through turbulent waters into a period of dominance of the local league.
In executing his fresh mandate, he will be joined by a whole new team that consists of Bolo (vice-chair), Arum (secretary general) and Okuku (treasurer).