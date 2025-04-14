PHOTOS: Rachier's day of glory as Gor honcho earns extra four years in office - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier receive his certificate from IEBC Official. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

PHOTOS: Rachier’s day of glory as Gor honcho earns extra four years in office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14, 2025 – Record Premier League champions Gor Mahia finally held their national elections at the Nyayo Stadium basketball indoor gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It was a largely peaceful exercise that brought together thousands of club delegates to vote for their preferred officials to rule for the next four years.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier with his daughter Aoko Rachier during the elections. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

City lawyer Ambrose Rachier was defending his chairman’s post against immediate former treasurer Dolfina Adhiambo, whose candidature was confirmed at the last minute — on Friday.

The vice-chair’s post was also a two-way contest between Sally Bolo and Victor Mbaka as was the secretary general where the immediate former holder, Sam Ocholla, was contesting against Nikanor Arum.

Gor Mahia delegate Ben Agunda after casting his vote at the elections. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Meanwhile, Philip Nyakwana and Gerphas Okuku were going head-to-head for the honorary treasurer’s position.

The tranquility notwithstanding, police officers were at one time forced to use tear gas as the crowd seemed to deviate from the prescribed order of voting and milled at the entrance.

Gor Mahia delegates cast their votes during the elections at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia delegates line up to cast their votes. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nonetheless, normalcy resumed, voting continued and ended at 5 p.m. after which counting and tallying began.

At the end, it was all smiles for Rachier, who secured another four-year term — his final one as per the Sports Act.

Newly elected Gor Mahia officials pose with their certificates. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.
From left: Nicanor Arum, Ambrose Rachier, Sally Bolo and Gerphas Okuku. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

‘Mugabe’, as some quarters have christened Rachier, has been at the helm of K’ogalo since 2008 when he steered them through turbulent waters into a period of dominance of the local league.

In executing his fresh mandate, he will be joined by a whole new team that consists of Bolo (vice-chair), Arum (secretary general) and Okuku (treasurer).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved