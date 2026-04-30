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Young has won league titles in England and Italy. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

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Former England Defender Ashley Young To Retire Aged 40

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LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 30 – Former England international Ashley Young has announced he is retiring from playing at the age of 40.

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Young started out at Watford before going on to play for Aston Villa, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Everton, starting as a winger before becoming a full-back.

He ends his career at Ipswich Town, having joined the Portman Road club on a one-year deal in July 2025 after being released by Everton.

Young made his England debut in November 2007 and won 39 caps for the national team, scoring seven goals.

“It’s been some journey that I only dreamt of as a boy,” Young wrote on social media.

“But with this dream there has to be an ending and Saturday might be the last game of my professional career … 23 years and OUT.”

Ipswich head into their final game of the Championship season against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in the second automatic promotion place.

They are one point above third-placed Millwall and two points better off than Middlesbrough, who are in fourth and, if they are overtaken by either of those teams, will face the play-offs.

Young, who started his professional career when he made his debut for Watford in 2003, won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester United and the Serie A title during his stint with Inter Milan.

In an injury-affected season he has made just 13 appearances for Ipswich, with 10 of those as a substitute.

His last appearance for the Tractor Boys was on 20 January when he came on as a late substitute in a 2-0 win against Bristol City.

“I knew I was going to have to come to this decision at some point,” Young told Sky Sports News. “I’m not getting any younger and my body has started to talk to me now as well.

“To be able to go out on my own terms is the main thing for me.

“I know I’ve announced that [retirement] now but, for me, my focus is solely on getting this club promoted again and back to the Premier League.”

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