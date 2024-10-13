Kenya’s Chepngetich breaks marathon world record, dedicates to late Kiptum - Capital Sports
Ruth Chepng'etich celebrates after winning a past race. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Kenya’s Chepngetich breaks marathon world record, dedicates to late Kiptum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Ruth Chepngetich became the first woman to ever run a marathon in under two hours and 10 minutes, as she broke the world record in a time of 2:09:56 on her way to winning the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepngetich, who had hinted before the race that she would be interested in the Course Record, went further on to break the world mark, breaking Ethiopian Tigst Asefa’s mark of 2:11:53 set in September last year in Berlin.

She also lowered Sifan Hassan’s course record of 2:13:44 set at the same marathon last year, and in the end, set a new massive personal best for her.

Kenya now has both the men and women’s world record, both set in the same city. The late Kevin Kiptum, who was celebrated with a minute’s silence before the race, set the record on his way to winning in Chicago last year.

“I am dedicating this world record to Kevin Kiptum. I am sure if he was here today, he could have defended his title and maybe gone for a world record again. I am also happy that this world record has come to Kenya,” Chepngetich said after the race.

-More to follow

