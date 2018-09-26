Four-star Tusker humble AFC to move fifth

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 26 – Tusker FC completed a home and away round job against AFC Leopards beating them 4-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday afternoon to move fifth in the Kenyan Premier League standings.

First half goals from Sidney Ochieng and Marlon Tangauzi set the tempo for the brewers before Boniface Muchiri and substitute Jackson Macharia completed the job with two goals within two minutes late in the first half.

This was AFC’s biggest defeat of the season, further piling pressure on head coach Rodolfo Zapata who just over the weekend saw the side eliminated from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield by Sofapaka.

Tusker, eager to push into the top five in the standings had a brilliant start and within the opening two minutes, they had a chance to break the deadlock. Brian Osumba cut back a cross from the left with Boniface Muchiri’s effort blocked.

The rebound fell on Peter Nzuki who tried going for a spectacular volley and the effort could not even get on target as it went high above goal.

AFC, still with fresh wounds from their Shield exit over the weekend had their first chance of the game in the 13th minute when Duncan Otieno’s ferocious freekick from the left was turned behind for a corner by keeper Patrick Matasi.

AFC started the set piece short with Baker Lukooya floating the eventual cross which was met by Salim Abdallah at the far post, heading it over.

Ingwe had another brilliant opportunity in the 20th minute when Ezekiel Odera knocked down the ball beautifully for Brian Marita, but the wingback’s shot was well collected by keeper Matasi.

The shot stopper quickly launched the ball back into play and AFC were punished for the missed chance going one down.

From Matasi’s distribution in goal, the ball eventually landed on Brian Osumba who took a shot at goal from range deflecting off Abdallah and Ochieng was faster to react to the ball inside the box, racing to it and tapping it past Ezekiel Owade in the AFC goal.

Seven minutes later, Tusker who now had the upper hand in the game had another opportunity off a counter attack with Muchiri releasing Timothy Otieno on the right but the latter’s shot was blocked by Owade.

Tusker continued dominating play, passing the ball around well with AFC chasing shadows and evidently lacking the motivation to fight back.

The brewers went 2-0 up with three minutes left before halftime, Tangauzi striking a superb goal off a counter on the right.

The right back was released by Osumba on the wing before going past Abdallah with a little nutmeg and breaking into the box to fire past a dazed Owade. Tangauzi should have had his brace at the stroke of halftime when he drove away on the right again, but this time Owade denied him.

In the second half , Zapata made changes with Brian Marita coming off for Christopher Oruchum while Edward Seda was also subbed off for Eugene Mukangula. Later on Nabwire was also hauled out for Saad Musa.

AFC were up in confidence but still, they couldn’t master a way past the brewers.

It was Robert Matano’s men who would wrap up the game with two goals in quick succession, both in easy fashion.

Muchiri made it three with a cool calm and composed finish inside the box while Macharia scored in similar fashion after fellow substitute Mike Khamati had won the ball off Abdallah before Macharia picked up to drive into the box.