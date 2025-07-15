Countdown to the Games of the Future 2026 Astana begins

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Jul 15 – Phygital International, promoter and rights holder of the Games of the Future (GOTF), has officially confirmed Astana as the host city for the 2026 edition, taking place from Jul 18 to August 1, 2026.

The announcement was made during an official meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of the Republic of Kazakhstan, followed by a press conference led by the event’s key representatives, including Serik Zharasbayev, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International; and Alibek Khassenov, President of Kazsportinvest JSC.

Renowned as the ultimate fusion of physical athleticism and digital gaming, the Games of the Future 2026 will transform Astana into a hub of elite competition and cutting-edge innovation.

The 2026 edition will feature 13 disciplines, including fan-favorites like Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Dancing, and Phygital Shooter, while also showcasing the phygital versions for Hockey, Fighting (MMA and Boxing), and more.

In each discipline, athletes first compete in a digital version of the sport to later switch to its physica counterpart; final results are determined by the combined performance across both stages.

A $10 million prize fund is set to raise the stakes at GOTF 2026, drawing global attention and attracting top-tier talent.

With around 1,500 participants expected to compete across multiple venues in Astana, the tournament marks a major milestone for the growing phygital movement.

To further amplify its impact and highlight Kazakhstan’s leadership in sport-tech and digital innovation, the city will host the Games of the Future City, a celebration of innovation featuring fan zones, interactive exhibitions, and community-driven tech activations.

“The phygital format creates exciting new opportunities to engage talented youth in sports, aligning with the evolving expectations of the modern sports community. These innovative competition formats are shaping a dynamic and relevant agenda at the intersection of sports and technology,” emphasized Serik Zharasbayev, Vice Minister of Tourism of Kazakhstan.

“Astana is a city that embodies the spirit of the future. With its world-class infrastructure, proven track record in hosting global events, and deep investment in youth and technology, Astana is the perfect stage to help shape the future of phygital sport on the global stage,” commented Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International.

Kazakhstan was selected as the host for 2026 by the Phygital International Expert Committee following a competitive international bidding process in late 2024.

Kazsportinvest JSC – whose track record includes the Asian Winter Games 2011, 2017 Winter Universiade, and World Nomad Games. Astana 2024 has been appointed to organize and deliver the event, bringing deep expertise in producing high-profile sporting competitions.

“This tournament has tremendous international potential and stands as a flagship event in the emerging world of phygital sports. Technology is rapidly reshaping the future of sport, and the Games of the Future represent a unique opportunity for us to contribute meaningfully to its evolution and help generate global excitement around this exciting new frontier of competition,” said Alibek Khassenov, President of Kazsportinvest JSC.

While the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana is still a year away, anticipation continues to build as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the 2025 edition from December 18 to 23.

Following the successful debut of the tournament in 2024, Abu Dhabi is ready to deliver another unparalleled global showcase of phygital sports.

The event will blend the best of phygital sports and technological innovation, bringing together thousands of athletes and fans from the global phygital community, paving the way for Astana to carry the momentum forward in 2026.