Kenya Enters 7 Disciplines At Inaugural African Schools Games In Algeria

NAIROBI, Jul 15 – As part of the build-up to the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, Team Kenya has entered seven disciplines for the inaugural African Schools Games scheduled for July 26 to August 5 in Algeria.

The continental event aims to bring together over 3,000 top school athletes aged between 14 and 17 from 44 countries, competing in 25 different sports.

The games organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) are a major milestone in youth sports development and will serve as a crucial pathway to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event to be hosted in Africa.

Kenya will field a delegation competing in Athletics, Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Judo, Wrestling, and Boxing, with each sport having two athletes (one male and one female).

The team will be led by Paurvi Rawal, who will serve as Chef de Mission.

“This is a proud moment for Kenya as we take part in the inaugural African Schools Games. Our focus is not just on competition, but on development. These young athletes represent the future of Kenyan sport. We are confident they will carry the flag with pride and purpose,” said Rawal.

The initiative aligns with NOC-K’s long-term strategy to invest in youth talent and strengthen Kenya’s pipeline of elite athletes. It aims to offer young sportsmen and women the opportunity to gain international exposure, experience high-level competition, and develop into future Olympians.

With the African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola (December 2025) and Dakar 2026 approaching, Kenya sees the Schools Games as a vital stepping stone on the road to Olympic success.

IOC Member and Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Humphrey Kayange, emphasized the critical role of school competitions.

“The African Schools Games are a critical stepping stone on the road to Dakar 2026. They offer a unique opportunity to identify, nurture, and inspire the next generation of African Olympians,” said Kayange.

As the countdown begins, Kenya’s young athletes not only carry the hopes of their schools but also the dreams of a nation determined to shine on the global sports stage.