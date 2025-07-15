Driftwood Sevens Gets Ksh 3 Million Boost Ahead of 2025 Rugby Circuit

NAIROBI, Jul 15 – Ahead of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit, Mombasa’s Driftwood Sevens on Tuesday received a Ksh 3 million sponsorship boost from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker.

Driftwood will kick off the event on the weekend of July 26–27 at the Mombasa Sports Club.

This marks Tusker’s return, not only as the official alcoholic beverage partner but also as the official entertainment partner, promising thrilling rugby, music, and celebration at the tournament’s iconic afterparty.

“We’re proud to be back. Last year’s Sevens Circuit and Driftwoods in particular reminded us just how powerful this sport is in bringing Kenyans together. Tusker’s legacy in rugby is one of passion, pride, and purpose,” said Christine Kariuki, KBL Head of Mainstream Beer.

Mombasa Rugby Club’s Commercial Director Teddy Ndemo welcomed the support, calling it “a great pride for the coast rugby fraternity” and promising a well-organized, exciting tournament.

“With Tusker’s support, we are working around the clock to deliver a spectacular event, from smooth logistics and strong competition to a truly enjoyable fan experience,” said Ndemo.

Defending champions Kenya Harlequin will be looking to retain their title, but will face stiff opposition from Kabras RFC, the reigning Kenya Cup champions, and KCB Rugby, the 2023 overall circuit winners.

Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos are also expected to be strong contenders, alongside notable sides like Nondies, Catholic Monks, Nakuru RFC, Black Blad, and Mwamba RFC.

The Driftwood Sevens will kick off a six-leg circuit that will traverse the country’s cities in Nakuru, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

Upcoming tournaments include Prinsloo Sevens (Nakuru, Aug 2–3), Christie Sevens (Nairobi, Aug 16–17), Embu Sevens (Aug 23–24), Kabeberi Sevens (Sept 6–7), and Dala Sevens (Kisumu, Sept 13–14).