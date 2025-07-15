From Japan’s Sakura to USA’s Stallion Mountain: Kenya’s Scola Onsongo’s Global Golfing Journey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Scola Onsongo is swiftly carving her legacy in the world of golf. With a commanding presence on the course and a deep love for the game, she’s emerging as one of Kenya’s most formidable talents.

Her journey has taken her from local greens to international fairways, most recently teeing off at Caledonian Golf Club in Japan during the fleeting 14-day Sakura season, an experience as rare and remarkable as her rise in the sport.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. Beyond the serene beauty of Japan’s Sakura season, Scola has left her mark on prestigious courses around the world.

From the sun-drenched fairways of Stallion Mountain Golf Club in Las Vegas to the coastal winds of Fish River Sun Golf Course in South Africa’s Eastern Cape, her game has travelled far and wide.

Scola Onsongo in action during past golf tournaments.

She’s competed and conquered at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Mauritius, tested her skill at Achimota Golf Club in Accra, and proudly flown Kenya’s flag on the 40 golf courses back home.

“Golf is more than a sport to me, it is a lifelong passion,” Scola shares. “I pour my heart into every round because I want to leave a mark not just as a player, but as a trailblazer.

I hope more women and girls see that they, too, have a place on the course and can rise to great heights.”

One of the best ways to stay mentally and physically healthy is to exercise, and golf offers that through long walks across lush fairways, navigating varying terrains and elevations.

For Scola, the game is more than competition; it is wellness, discipline, and joy.

Interestingly, she has also passed the torch to the next generation. Under the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), Scola has introduced her two children to the sport.

Her son, Fifty, has taken to it with enthusiasm, while her daughter, Twenty, a budding marine biologist and competitive swimmer, has less time to chase a small ball, though the love for the game lingers.

Scola believes that early exposure will play a vital role in growing a strong golfing culture in Kenya.

Anchored by family, fueled by self-discipline, and constantly inspired by the great golfers she meets on the course, she continues to chase excellence, with a firm belief that her journey is only just beginning.

The mother of two is also upbeat about the future of golf, both in play and in style.

She notes how fashion on the fairways has evolved dramatically, from Bobby Jones’ stiff dress shirts and ties to Ben Hogan’s pleated khakis, and the modern, collarless fitted shirts made iconic by Tiger Woods.

And now, innovation is taking center stage.

“What golfers will wear tomorrow is what the pros are rocking later this year,” she says with a smile. “Think tech-fabric shirts that don’t just look sharp but are designed to help you swing better and go further.”

It’s not just about attire. Modern golf is also embracing smart gear. Rangefinders, GPS watches, swing analyzers, and tools once seen as a luxury are now must-haves for serious players.

And Scola, ever the student of the game, is keeping up with every advancement.

With eyes set on breaking more barriers and bringing more women and youth into the sport, Scola Onsongo is not just playing golf; she’s shaping its future, one shot at a time.