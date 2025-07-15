Archer: I can play in last two Tests against India - Capital Sports
Archer: I can play in last two Tests against India

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 15 – Jofra Archer says he can play in England’s final two Tests of the series against India after making a triumphant comeback in the win at Lord’s.

The fast bowler missed more than four years of Test cricket because of injuries but played a vital role in the tense 22-run victory that gave England a 2-1 lead in the series.

The 30-year-old took a wicket with the third ball of his comeback, then took three wickets in India’s second innings as England defended a target of 192.

Any questions over Archer’s fitness and ability to play Test cricket again were answered in his return match.

He completed 39.2 overs and bowled at high pace throughout – his average speed was never lower than 87mph and the Sussex man bowled 41 deliveries in excess of 90mph.

Archer had been meticulously managed on the road back to Test cricket, playing almost exclusively white-ball matches. The fourth Test at Old Trafford and fifth Test at The Oval are back to back, so it has been suggested England will need to control his workload.

But Archer said: “I can play the other two if they let me.

“I don’t want to lose this series. I said I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes.

“One tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane to Australia in November.”

Archer won his 14th Test cap at Lord’s. His 13th came in early 2021, against India in Ahmedabad. In the intervening period, his career was threatened by serious back and elbow injuries.

Asked if he ever doubted a possible return to Test cricket, he replied: “No.

“Obviously it would have been the format which would have taken the most time to come back to.”

In Archer’s time away from the Test side, England were revitalised when captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge in 2022.

A previous run of one win in 17 matches – a series of results that Archer was part of – was reversed with a brand of attacking cricket, and England have won 25 of their 39 Tests since Stokes took charge.

“The guys have played some really exciting cricket since ‘Baz’ took over,” added Archer.

“The mentality of the team under ‘Baz’ suits the way I like to play. So, you know, I just couldn’t wait to get back and actually do it without having to be prompted to do it.”

England have recalled spinner Liam Dawson after an eight-year absence from Test cricket to replace the injured Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test, which begins on 23 July.

Archer is joined in the squad by fellow seamers Gus Atkinson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue.

