KeNHA hires Chinese contractor to redesign Kisumu’s killer roundabout

NATIONAL NEWS

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 19 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has moved to restore order at the Coptic roundabout along the Kisumu–Kakamega road following a recent demolition, a week after twenty-six mourners lost their lives in a grisly crash at the black spot.

KeNHA has contracted China Railway Tenth Group (CREC No. 10), a subsidiary of China Railway Engineering Corporation, to redesign the junction after public uproar over recurring accidents at the roundabout. The contractor has already begun works on site.

According to project foreman Martin Kizito, the team started by demolishing the roundabout and realigning the junction.

“KeNHA gave us three days to complete the realignment. We will receive further instructions thereafter,” he said.

The move follows an incident on Friday night when unknown individuals vandalized and blocked the roundabout.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor on Monday confirmed he had visited Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, together with Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, to push for a lasting solution to what he termed the “killer Coptic roundabout.”

“As leaders, we want a permanent solution to this menace,” Owuor posted on his social media page.

While redesign works continue, some residents have blamed motorists for reckless driving, arguing the roundabout itself is not the root cause of the accidents.

“This roundabout has nothing to do with these frequent accidents. Motorists should stop driving on free gear, that’s the issue,” said Christopher Onyango, a local resident.

The twenty-six accident victims were laid to rest last Saturday in Nyakach Sub-County.

Govt disburses Sh4mn to cater for burial costs of Nyakach road accident victims
