Kenya extends mandatory Ebola screening to 10 neighbouring states

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Kenya has expanded its cross-border disease surveillance framework as part of heightened Ebola preparedness, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced.

After meeting the JKIA border management team, Muthoni said the government has introduced targeted screening measures at major entry points for flights from countries experiencing Ebola-related challenges.

She added that Kenya has broadened mandatory screening protocols to include 10 neighboring countries, reflecting increased regional cooperation in disease prevention.

“At the point of ports of entry, we are doing screening, and in JKIA especially, we have designated Gate 16 for flights coming from countries that already have issues,” the Health PS said.

She added that Kenya has also expanded mandatory screening to cover 10 neighboring countries as part of efforts to prevent cross-border transmission of infectious diseases.

The PS said all flights from neighboring states are being subjected to enhanced health checks to ensure early detection and containment of potential cases.