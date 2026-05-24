OPINION: Opposition Unity Alone Will Not Defeat Ruto in 2027

A glance at the latest TIFA poll paints a difficult picture for President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza camp. Ruto stands at 24 percent support. Combine Kalonzo Musyoka’s 19 percent, Fred Matiang’i’s 14 percent, Edwin Sifuna’s 10 percent and Rigathi Gachagua’s 9 percent, and the opposition appears to command 52 percent support, with another 15 percent undecided.

On paper, the arithmetic looks simple. Unite the opposition behind one candidate and a change of government in 2027 appears inevitable.

But politics is never fought on paper.

Politics is fought in living rooms, boda boda stages, campuses, churches, TikTok feeds and WhatsApp groups. It is fought in the mind of a frustrated first-time voter wondering whether anyone truly represents their future. And that battlefield is far more complicated than percentages on a survey sheet.

Early polls are rarely terminal. At best, they offer a snapshot of public mood and a strategic guide for political actors. For the opposition, the message from the TIFA poll is obvious: unity matters. For Kenya Kwanza, the message is equally clear: there is still enough time and political space to recover ground.

The biggest mistake the opposition can make is assuming votes are transferable.

Voters are not shares that move neatly from one political account to another following an endorsement speech. In reality, opposition votes are fragmented by emotion, identity, ideology, generation and personality.

Take Edwin Sifuna’s support base. His appeal is largely youthful, urban and anti-establishment. Many of his supporters see him as representing disruption and a departure from the old ethnic power arrangements that have dominated Kenyan politics for decades.

If Sifuna stepped aside tomorrow for Kalonzo Musyoka, it would not automatically mean his 10 percent shifts wholesale to Kalonzo. Some voters would stay home. Others could drift elsewhere, including to Ruto, not because they support him, but because they see all traditional opposition figures as part of the same old political establishment.

The same applies to Fred Matiang’i’s support base. His appeal is built around competence, order and technocratic leadership. If he exits the race, his supporters do not automatically become enthusiastic opposition loyalists. Some may decide that the incumbent offers greater stability. Others may simply disengage altogether.

This is why opposition unity alone is not enough.

Yes, unity gets the opposition to one name on the ballot. But it does not automatically translate into 52 percent in the ballot box. Still, the opposition cannot realistically approach victory without some level of consolidation, which is why unity remains politically important.

While the opposition debates who should step down for whom, President William Ruto is doing what incumbents do best — governing with the next election in mind.

His strategy is increasingly focused on consolidating regions already within his coalition while aggressively targeting young voters and first-time voters.

The 15 percent undecided bloc is heavily populated by Gen Z and economically frustrated youth. These voters are not emotionally tied to the political battles of 2007 or the coalition politics of 2013. Their concerns revolve around jobs, opportunity, affordability and dignity.

Programmes such as affordable housing, digital jobs initiatives, youth enterprise schemes and empowerment funds are all part of a broader political strategy targeting this demographic. The programmes remain contested, but they are visible and directly linked to livelihoods.

That visibility matters politically.

Every young Kenyan who concludes that “at least the government is trying” becomes a voter the opposition cannot automatically claim.

This is why reading Ruto’s 24 percent as a political ceiling may be misleading. For an incumbent with access to state machinery, resources and two more years to campaign, 24 percent may simply represent the starting point.

The opposition also appears reluctant to confront another uncomfortable reality: many Kenyans are not necessarily desperate to vote against Ruto. They are searching for something credible to vote for.

In 2002, the “Kibaki Tosha” movement succeeded not simply because it opposed Moi, but because it carried a compelling story about economic recovery, free primary education and clean government.

In 2022, “Hustler Nation” succeeded because it offered a message about identity, dignity and economic struggle, while Azimio often appeared as a coalition of political elites rather than a movement.

Today, opposition unity still lacks a clear emotional story.

At the moment, it is built more around arithmetic than vision. But arithmetic alone does not inspire a 21-year-old in Kisumu, Nakuru or Mombasa to wake up early and queue to vote.

If the opposition settles on a unity candidate through elite negotiations in Nairobi hotels without building ideological coherence and emotional connection with voters, it risks beginning the race far below the numbers currently suggested by opinion polls.

The Sifuna voter wants disruption. The Matiang’i voter wants competence. The Kalonzo voter wants stability. The Gachagua voter wants recognition of regional grievances. Those interests cannot simply be merged through political agreements and press conferences.

They require a carefully crafted national message capable of making diverse interests feel connected.

That work should begin now, not after a flagbearer is chosen.

The opposition must first define what it stands for beyond opposition to Ruto. It must articulate a coherent vision around jobs, corruption, governance, youth empowerment and economic survival. It must move away from politics driven by anger, insults and elite grievances and instead offer a compelling story about the future.

Unity may get the opposition to the starting line.

But messaging, emotional connection and political imagination are what will determine who crosses the finish line in 2027.