Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

DCI Arrests 8 Students Linked to Deadly Utumishi Girls School Arson in Gilgil

Forensic examinations, and witness interviews, identified the eight girls as persons of interest connected to the deadly dormitory fire.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested eight students linked to the planning and execution of a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School that left 16 students dead.

In a statement issued Friday, the DCI said preliminary investigations, including analysis of CCTV footage, forensic examinations, and witness interviews, identified the eight girls as persons of interest connected to the deadly dormitory fire that occurred on May 28, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agency said the suspects are currently in police custody as detectives continue recording statements and reconstructing the sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

According to investigators, forensic teams are examining burn patterns, ignition sources, electrical installations, and the possible presence of accelerants to determine the exact cause of the blaze and establish the motive behind the suspected arson attack.

The fire extensively damaged the first floor of Melino Waithera Dormitory, a two-storey building that housed 135 double-decker beds. Authorities confirmed that all 16 bodies recovered from the scene were transferred to Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital Mortuary pending post-mortem examinations and formal identification.

The DCI said a multi-agency team comprising homicide detectives, forensic experts, crime scene investigators, intelligence officers, and disaster response agencies has taken over the probe.

The National Police Service conveyed condolences to the affected families, students, and the school community, while appealing for calm and restraint as investigations continue.

Authorities said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Gachagua Accuses Govt of Risking Kenyan Lives Over Ebola Facility Plans, welcomes court suspension

Gachagua praised the Judiciary for what he called standing firm against “the excesses of a rogue regime.”

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Mudavadi: Kenya being Proactive in Establishing US-Backed Ebola Facility

Mudavadi emphasized that the move is part of a broader national strategy to enhance rapid response capacity in the event of an Ebola outbreak...

1 hour ago

Top stories

High Court Suspends establishment of US-Backed Ebola Facility

The court ruled that public interest favoured granting interim relief.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Proposes Tax Exemption for Kenyans Earning Below Sh30,000

President Ruto said the government is preparing to take the proposal to Parliament as part of broader interventions to cushion vulnerable households from economic...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Only Seven Victims Identified After Deadly Utumishi Girls Academy Fire

Investigators said the remaining victims will be identified through a DNA matching process expected to involve family members.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Rubio, Ruto Discuss Ebola Response as US Commits Sh1.7 Billion for Kenya Preparedness

A statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott pointed out that the two leaders discussed measures aimed at strengthening Kenya’s health preparedness.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Inquest Told Detectives Failed to Trace Gun Used to Kill Rex Masai

Principal Investigating Officer Justin Nyatete said detectives encountered major obstacles during the investigation.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Azimio removes Wamboka from powerful PIC committee amid graft claims

Under the proposed changes, Wamboka will join the Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, replacing Luanda MP Dick Maungu Oyugi, who has been...

4 hours ago