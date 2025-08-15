Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt disburses Sh4mn to cater for burial costs of Nyakach road accident victims

Nyanza regional commissioner Flora Mworia says the commitment that was made to the affected families has now been actualized.

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – The government has disbursed Sh4 million to cater for the burial of 26 accident victims in Nyakach Sub County over the weekend.

“I have received Sh4.4million from Principal Secretary for interior and national coordination Raymond Omollo for the burial expenses,” she said.

Mworia says the government has sent a condolence message to the affected families following the accident.

She called for peace as the family journeys towards a befitting sendoff of their family members on Saturday in Nyakach.

She spoke at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary where 22 bodies were released to the families for burial.

The chairman of the funeral committee Vincent Kodera says the remaining bodies will be buried later as requested by the immediate family members.

Kodera says the bodies will be taken to their various homes for night vigil before they converge again tomorrow at Naki primary school grounds for an interdenominational burial service.

“I want to continue asking members of the public to come to our aid in terms of resources for the final rites and something for the families left behind,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o who was present announced the formation of a kitty to help the surviving family members.

Nyong’o announced that ODM party leader Raila Odinga has contributed Sh. 1 million towards the kitty as well as his county government giving a similar amount.

“In our culture, it is important to look after the surviving family members after death, that is why we are coming together to give out for the family members,” said Nyong’o.

