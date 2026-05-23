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This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows the rescue scene after a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Changzhi city, North China's Shanxi province. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Death toll in China coal mine explosion rises to 90 as rescue efforts continue

Authorities in China’s Shanxi province say 90 people have died and nine remain missing following a deadly gas explosion at a coal mine in Qinyuan county, with rescue operations still ongoing.

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CHANGZHI, China, May 23 — The death toll from a fatal coal mine gas explosion in North China’s Shanxi province has risen to 90, with another nine people missing, local authorities said on Saturday.

Individuals in charge of the company involved have been taken into custody by law enforcement, according to the rescue headquarters.

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A total of 247 workers were underground when the accident occurred at 7:29 pm on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Changzhi.

As of 6:00 am on Saturday, 201 miners had been safely brought to the surface, while rescue operations remained underway.

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows the rescue scene after a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Changzhi city, North China’s Shanxi province. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 pm on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing. [Photo/Xinhua]

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 pm on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing. [Photo/Xinhua]

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 pm on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing. [Photo/Xinhua]

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 pm on Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing. [Photo/Xinhua]

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