Relief for Kisumu riders as State orders release of impounded motorbikes

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 18 — The government has moved to reassure boda boda operators in Kisumu of support and reforms, with Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo pledging the release of impounded motorbikes and calling for stronger ties between riders and security agencies.

Speaking on Saturday after meeting operators from Seme, Kisumu East, Kisumu West, Kisumu Central and Nyando, Omollo said the engagement was part of efforts to better understand challenges facing the sector and enhance its contribution to the economy.

He described the boda boda industry as a key pillar of the country’s transport system, noting that it provides employment to millions while ensuring last-mile connectivity across both urban and rural areas.

“As you know, the boda boda sector is a very significant and important sector in this country, with close to two million—if not more—Kenyans who earn a living as transport operators,” he said.

The PS emphasised that the sector’s role extends beyond transport, noting that riders are uniquely positioned to support security efforts due to their daily interactions within communities.

He called for closer collaboration between operators and security agencies, including the police and national government administration officers.

“They transport many people and are able to pick up on who the criminal elements are, who is planning what, and who is going to which particular place,” he said.

Omollo also reaffirmed a government directive to release motorbikes impounded over minor offences, saying the move aligns with commitments made earlier by President William Ruto.

Compliance across stations

He added that regional police commanders had already been instructed to ensure compliance across stations.

“For those involved in minor offences whose motorbikes have been impounded by the police, those motorbikes need to be released,” he said.

However, he stressed the need for discipline and compliance within the sector, urging riders to ensure proper registration, valid driving licences and insurance cover—especially when carrying passengers.

On youth empowerment, Omollo noted that Kenya’s largely youthful population requires targeted interventions to address unemployment.

He highlighted ongoing government programmes such as affordable housing, digital jobs and labour mobility initiatives as key avenues for job creation.

“For the first time, we have an administration that is very deliberate about addressing the youth challenge, particularly through employment opportunities,” he said.

At the same time, he cautioned political leaders against exploiting young people for disruptive activities, urging them instead to channel resources towards development and empowerment programmes.

Addressing concerns over political intolerance, Omollo maintained that Kenya remains a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

He said all individuals and groups are free to hold meetings and express their views, provided they follow established legal procedures, including notifying the police.

He added that while freedoms must be upheld, public order and the rights of others must also be respected, calling for peaceful coexistence and responsible political engagement.