Xi orders all-out rescue after deadly coal mine gas explosion in Shanxi

BEIJING, China, May 23 — President Xi Jinping has issued important instructions following a deadly gas explosion at a coal mine in North China’s Shanxi Province, urging authorities to spare no effort in rescuing the missing and treating the injured.

Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and ordered a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

The explosion occurred underground on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine (Liushenyu coal mine) in Qinyuan County, resulting in heavy casualties.

Xi stressed that authorities nationwide must learn lessons from the tragedy, remain highly vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks to prevent major industrial accidents.

With China entering its annual flood season, the Chinese leader also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and enhanced flood control and disaster relief measures to safeguard lives and property.

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