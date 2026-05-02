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Landslide blocks Iten–Kabarnet Road disrupting transport amid heavy rains

In a traffic advisory issued on Saturday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that the landslide had rendered the affected stretch of the Iten–Kabarnet Road impassable, disrupting movement in the area.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Motorists traveling between Iten and Kabarnet have been advised to seek alternative routes after a landslide blocked a section of the road near Kolol following heavy rainfall.

In a traffic advisory issued on Saturday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that the landslide had rendered the affected stretch of the Iten–Kabarnet Road impassable, disrupting movement in the area.

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KeNHA attributed the incident to ongoing heavy rains being experienced across parts of the country, which have increased the risk of landslides and road damage.

The authority said restoration works are already underway, with efforts focused on clearing debris and reinstating normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

“Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using Iten – Eldoret – Eldama Ravine – Kabarnet as an alternative route,” KeNHA said.

Drivers approaching the affected area have also been urged to exercise caution and strictly follow directions issued by police officers and traffic marshals stationed on site.

KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli assured the public that the authority is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as progress is made.

“The Authority appreciates the cooperation of all road users as it works to ensure safety and restore connectivity,” the statement read.

The disruption comes amid heightened weather-related challenges on Kenyan roads, with authorities urging vigilance during the rainy season.

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