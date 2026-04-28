Court Grants 14-Day Detention for Two Men Held With Illegal Firearm in Vihiga

NAIROBI, April 28, 2026 — Two suspects arrested while allegedly in possession of an illegal firearm along the Kisumu–Busia highway have been arraigned in court, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Tuesday, dismissing online claims that police had failed to act.

In a statement, the DCI said Evans Otieno Ongere and Abel Onyango Owuor were presented before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Vihiga, where detectives obtained a 14-day custodial order to allow completion of investigations.

Authorities said the suspects were apprehended after being found with a Phantom pistol, a weapon now undergoing forensic examination.

“The recovered firearm is now at the National Forensic Lab for ballistic analysis,” DCI said.

In a related case, a third suspect, identified as Christopher Okello, was rescued from a mob after members of the public allegedly found him in possession of a bow and arrow.

He was subsequently arraigned in court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court admitted Okello to a bond of Sh100,000, with the matter scheduled for mention on May 14, 2026.

The DCI emphasized that investigations into the incidents remain active and are being conducted strictly within the framework of the law.

The agency also cautioned against the spread of misinformation, stating that claims of police inaction or collusion were unfounded.

“We urge the public to verify information before sharing and to avoid statements that may inflame tension or mislead the public,” the DCI said.