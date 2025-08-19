Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

19 people killed in road accident along Kisumu-Kakamega highway

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 8 – Nineteen passengers have been killed in a gristly road accident in Kisumu on Friday evening along Kisumu Kakamega road.

26 others were seriously injured in a devastating road crash involving a school bus at Coptic roundabout in the Mamboleo area.

The school bus was hired by a group who were retuning towards Kisumu after attending a funeral.

According to eye witnesses, the bus was ferrying mourners from a funeral in Nyahera to Nyakach when the driver reportedly lost control at the notorious blackspot, causing the vehicle to overturn and land in a ditch.

“The driver was speeding and when he reached the roundabout, the bus just rolled several times,” said Hesbon Ongany.

Ongany says the accident is devastating and called for the government to redesign the Mamboleo roundabout, which has claimed several lives.

The injured were rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital and at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital where several remain in critical condition.

The bodies were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary.

