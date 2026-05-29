MPs summon Health CS Duale over reported Ebola quarantine arrangement involving U.S. citizens

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been summoned by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health to explain the reported agreement between Kenya and the United States on quarantining Americans exposed to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

Duale is expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, June 2, alongside senior Health Ministry officials, to brief lawmakers on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the outbreak and clarify the nature of the arrangement, if any, between Nairobi and Washington.

In a letter signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, the committee sought a detailed account of the government’s preparedness measures and any bilateral agreement tied to the matter.

“The purpose of this letter is to invite you to a meeting with the Committee to provide a comprehensive briefing on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the virus, details regarding the aforementioned agreement, if any, with the United States government,” reads part of the letter.

“The Committee considers the matter as urgent given its potential implications on the lives of citizens,” the letter adds.

The summons comes amid mounting scrutiny over reports that Kenya approved a U.S. request to establish a quarantine facility for American citizens exposed to the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, even as the World Health Organization warned about the spread of the outbreak.

The U.S. government is reported to have committed $13.5 million (Sh1.7 billion) towards Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Reports have also indicated that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the matter with President William Ruto during a phone conversation.

While details of the alleged arrangement have not been officially disclosed by either government, reports suggest an isolation and treatment facility could be established at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

According to information attributed to the White House, the proposed “state-of-the-art facility” would be built, staffed and operated entirely by American personnel to handle U.S. citizens exposed to Ebola.

The reports further indicate that no Kenyan public health officers would be involved in setting up or managing the facility, which is said to be located near existing British military training grounds in Laikipia County.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak, with Uganda also reporting infections linked to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

More than 1,000 suspected and confirmed cases have reportedly been recorded across the two countries, with hundreds of deaths linked to the outbreak.

The development also follows a recent High Court ruling that temporarily halted the establishment, operationalisation or facilitation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facilities in Kenya under arrangements involving the United States or any foreign government pending the hearing of a petition.

Justice P.M. Nyaundi issued the orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the planned facilities and the possible transfer or admission of Ebola-exposed persons into Kenya.

The court ruled that public interest favoured granting interim relief, noting the petitioner’s claim of an imminent threat to life should the orders not be issued.

“The application is certified as urgent,” Justice Nyaundi ruled in orders dated May 28.

The court restrained the State Law Office and other respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya arising from arrangements with the United States or any foreign government or agency pending the hearing of the application.

In a further order, the judge barred the respondents, their officers, agents or persons acting under their authority from admitting, transferring, receiving or facilitating the entry into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the disputed arrangements.

The petition was filed by Katiba Institute, which argues that the proposed move raises concerns over public safety and constitutional safeguards.

According to court documents, the application is supported by an affidavit sworn by Nora Mbagathi, who contends that urgent intervention was necessary to prevent potential harm before the matter is fully heard.

The matter will be mentioned on June 2, 2026, for further directions.The conservatory orders remain in force pending the inter-partes hearing of the application.

The conversation comes amid heightened collaboration between Nairobi and Washington on public health preparedness, including reports of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine and monitoring facility being established in Laikipia County for Americans exposed to the virus.