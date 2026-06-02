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Kenya, South Africa Set to Deepen Ties as Ruto Embarks on State Visit

The High Commission described the trip as the highest form of diplomatic engagement between sovereign states, underscoring the enduring ties between Kenya and South Africa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — William Samoei Ruto is set to undertake a State Visit to South Africa from June 3 to 5, 2026, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has announced.

The High Commission described the trip as the highest form of diplomatic engagement between sovereign states, underscoring the enduring ties between Kenya and South Africa.

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According to the statement, the visit aims to deepen the longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and strong bilateral relations shared by the two nations.

Key discussions during the visit are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest, as both countries seek to expand mutually beneficial partnerships.

The High Commission noted that the visit reflects a shared commitment to advancing collaboration and fostering prosperity and development for the people of both nations.

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