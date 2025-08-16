Kisumu roundabout black spot where 26 people perished in road accident destroyed

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – Coptic roundabout in Mamboleo, Kisumu has been dug out by unknown people following cases of road accidents in the area.

This follows calls on the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to remove the roundabout for a new design to stop the senseless deaths on the road.

The latest victims of the accident are the 26 Nyakach mourners who were returning home after a funeral.

Their school bus veered off the road after the driver lost control of the bus after the roundabout, before rolling and landing upwards in a ditch.

A total of 19 people died on the spot, while others died while receiving treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital in Kisumu.

Other survivors are still admitted in the same facility for medication.

A burial mass for 22 of the accident victims is underway in Naki, Nyakach sub county after the bodies were released to the families yesterday at the referral hospital mortuary.

The vandalism of the roundabout now puts motorists at more risk.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o in the recent days, preceding the accident called on KeNHA to remove the roundabout.

“The road should be redesigned, we can’t afford to lose our people here everyday,” he said.