OPINION: Why Millions of Young Kenyans No Longer Believe in the Traditional Job Path

Walk through Nairobi’s CBD at 6am and you will see the real face of Kenya’s economy.

A boda boda rider already chasing his first customer. Kenyans of all ages competing for space as they race toward their daily hustles. Along Kenyatta Avenue, TikTok creators record content in alleyways even on weekdays, with hundreds more gathering on Sundays. Delivery riders weave through traffic. Young people sell clothes online through Instagram and WhatsApp. Others queue for jobs that may never come.

This is the new Kenyan economy.

And yet, much of our national conversation on jobs still sounds stuck in another era.

For years, success in Kenya followed a familiar formula: go to school, graduate, secure formal employment, climb the ladder and eventually retire comfortably. But for millions of young Kenyans today, that pathway is becoming increasingly uncertain.

The labour market is changing faster than our institutions, policies and even our mindset.

Kenya’s informal sector now employs the overwhelming majority of working people. The so-called hustle economy is no longer a side economy; in many ways, it is the economy itself. Millions survive through short-term gigs, digital work, self-employment, small businesses and temporary contracts. The traditional nine-to-five job is becoming less accessible, especially for the hundreds of thousands of young people entering the labour market every year.

At the same time, technology is disrupting industries globally at an unprecedented speed.

Artificial intelligence is already transforming media, customer service, banking, manufacturing and even creative industries. Automation is reducing the demand for repetitive manual work while increasing the need for digital, technical and adaptive skills. Across the world, the future of work is shifting toward flexibility, innovation and continuous learning.

The danger for Kenya is that our systems may still be preparing young people for jobs that are disappearing instead of jobs that are emerging.

This is no longer just an economic challenge. It is becoming a social and psychological crisis.

Youth unemployment and underemployment are increasingly feeding frustration, hopelessness and anger. The recent Gen Z protests exposed more than political dissatisfaction. They revealed deep economic anxiety among a generation that feels excluded from opportunity despite being educated, connected and ambitious.

Many young Kenyans are not asking for handouts. They are asking for dignity, opportunity and a fair chance.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether jobs are changing. The real question is whether Kenya is changing fast enough with them.

Our education system must urgently align itself with market realities. We need to stop treating technical skills, digital skills and vocational training as secondary options. In many cases, the future may belong more to creators, coders, technicians, innovators and entrepreneurs than to traditional white-collar professionals.

Equally important, we must rethink how we define success.

A young Kenyan earning through digital content creation, online freelancing, agribusiness or the gig economy is no less successful than someone working in a corporate office. The economy is evolving, and society must move with it.

Government policy must also move beyond slogans and create an environment where businesses can grow, innovation can thrive and young people can access affordable capital, mentorship and markets.

The private sector, too, has a responsibility. Corporate Kenya cannot continue demanding years of experience from graduates while simultaneously complaining about skills gaps. Businesses must become active partners in mentorship, internships, apprenticeships and practical skills development.

But perhaps the biggest shift needed is psychological.

Kenya’s youth must prepare for a future where adaptability may matter more than stability. The future worker may change careers multiple times, learn continuously and compete globally from a smartphone or laptop. Those who embrace innovation, digital tools and entrepreneurship early may ultimately have the greatest advantage.

Still, amid all the uncertainty, there is reason for optimism.

Kenyan youth remain among the most innovative, resilient and entrepreneurial in Africa. From fintech and content creation to agritech and digital commerce, young people are already building new economic ecosystems, often with very little support.

The challenge now is whether leadership, institutions and policy can catch up with the reality already unfolding on the ground.

Because the future of work is no longer coming.

It is already here.

The author is the Editorial Director at Capital FM