First LNG-Powered Container Ship Docks At Port Of Mombasa In Green Shipping Milestone

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 26-The Kenya Ports Authority has hailed the arrival of container vessel CMA CGM Adventure as a “historic” milestone after it became the first large gas-powered container ship to dock at the Port of Mombasa.

KPA said, the vessel represents a new generation of environmentally friendly ships designed to reduce carbon emissions in global maritime transport.

In a statement, the authority said CMA CGM Adventure primarily runs on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), replacing the traditional heavy fuel oil commonly used by cargo vessels.

“Instead of heavy fuel oil, this vessel sails on chilled gas and does not leave behind the usual cloud of exhaust. For the Port of Mombasa, this vessel’s maiden voyage was more than ceremonial, it was symbolic,” KPA said.

The vessel’s arrival was marked with the traditional reception accorded to first-time ship calls at the port, where KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto described the docking as part of a broader transformation taking place in the global shipping industry.

He noted that international shipping companies are increasingly shifting toward cleaner technologies as pressure mounts from global climate regulations and demand for greener supply chains.

“Across the world, shipping lines are racing toward lower emissions as regulators tighten climate rules and cargo owners increasingly demand cleaner supply chains. Ports are under equal pressure to evolve from traditional cargo gateways into climate-smart logistics hubs,” KPA stated.

The authority said the Port of Mombasa is positioning itself to align with the global transition toward sustainable maritime operations through implementation of its Green Ports Policy.

Among the measures being rolled out are expansion of solar power installations across port facilities, introduction of hybrid cargo-handling equipment, and adoption of shore power technology that allows docked vessels to switch off onboard engines and connect to electricity supplied from land.

KPA also highlighted ongoing mangrove restoration projects along the Kenyan coast, describing them as part of efforts to strengthen natural carbon sinks linked to maritime sustainability.

According to shipping company CMA CGM Group, the vessel was built in late 2024 and measures 268 metres in length with a beam of 43 metres.

The ship also has a carrying capacity of 7,378 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and is fitted with advanced green shipping technology aimed at reducing emissions while improving operational efficiency.

KPA said the vessel’s maiden call at Mombasa signals growing confidence in the port’s ability to handle next-generation vessels while supporting cleaner and more sustainable global trade.