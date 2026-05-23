Kenya, China push cultural tourism investment amid global rise

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Stakeholders in the tourism and conservation sectors have called for increased investment in cultural tourism, describing it as one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism industry and a key driver of economic growth, community empowerment, and biodiversity conservation.

The calls were made during celebrations marking the International Day for Biological Diversity 2026 at the National Museums of Kenya, where government officials, conservation experts, diplomats, and cultural stakeholders from Kenya and China gathered for the China–Africa Eco-cultural Tourism and Biodiversity Cooperation event.

Speaking during the forum, Mukonyi Kavaka Watai, Deputy Director for Research and Innovation at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, said Africa’s tourism strength extends beyond wildlife and scenic landscapes to include its rich cultural heritage, indigenous knowledge, and traditions.

He noted that growing global demand for authentic cultural experiences presents a major opportunity for Kenya and other African countries to diversify tourism offerings and strengthen local economies.

“Research indicates growing interest in cultural tourism, with increasing numbers of international and domestic tourists seeking authentic cultural experiences as part of their travel choices,” Watai said.

“This presents a significant opportunity for investment in cultural tourism, which remains one of the fastest-growing global tourism segments.”

The event, organized by Xinhua News Agency together with the Publicity Department of the Yancheng Municipal Committee, formed part of the 2026 China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and commemorations of the International Day for Biological Diversity celebrated annually on May 22.

This year’s global theme, “Acting Locally for Global Impact,” focused on strengthening local action, indigenous knowledge systems, and international partnerships in advancing biodiversity conservation under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Watai said Kenya is repositioning tourism as a major pillar of economic growth through diversification of tourism products, promotion of domestic tourism, and expansion into emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

He added that the government is increasingly integrating cultural tourism with convention tourism to enrich visitor experiences and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

Under Kenya’s Tourism Strategy 2021–2025, the country aims to position itself as an all-year-round destination while promoting innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable tourism products.

Watai also highlighted Kenya’s Indigenous Knowledge Documentation and Digitization Programme, which has documented hundreds of cultural assets across counties that could be transformed into tourism products and economic opportunities.

The documented assets include sacred heritage sites, traditional governance systems, indigenous climate forecasting knowledge, traditional foods, crafts, medicine, music, dance, and cultural performances.

“These assets provide enormous opportunities for developing community-based cultural tourism and positioning counties as unique tourism destinations,” he said.

He further called for deeper Kenya–China cooperation in eco-cultural tourism, biodiversity conservation, research, and innovation ahead of the upcoming Convention on Biological Diversity COP17 conference.

During the event, Simon Agunja from Kenya’s State Department for Wildlife said visual storytelling initiatives such as the “Dual Wonders: From the Yellow Sea Wetlands to the African Savanna” photo exhibition play a critical role in promoting conservation awareness and tourism.

“The exhibition beautifully highlights the priceless value of wildlife and the unique landscapes shared by our two countries,” Agunja said.

He praised China for its continued partnership with Kenya in biodiversity conservation and noted that both countries face common challenges including climate change, biodiversity loss, and human-wildlife conflict.

“These shared challenges call for even deeper collaboration in research, innovation, and practical conservation interventions,” he said.

Zhou Jun, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Environment Programme, said China remains committed to strengthening biodiversity cooperation with African countries through frameworks such as the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation and the Green Belt and Road Initiative.

He said China has made significant progress in biodiversity conservation, with more than 80 percent of nationally protected terrestrial wildlife and plant species now under protection through coordinated conservation measures.

Zhou also highlighted the Kunming Biodiversity Fund established by China following the landmark COP15 biodiversity agreement, noting that the fund has already approved projects benefiting 45 developing countries, including Kenya and 10 other African nations.

“China looks forward to working with Kenya and other African countries to strengthen cooperation and further enhance mutual understanding and interaction in biodiversity conservation,” he said.

Dr. Henry Rotich, Chairman of the Kenya China Alumni Association, said cultural exchanges remain essential in strengthening ties between Kenya and China.

“Photography is a powerful language. It tells stories without words, preserves memories, and connects people across borders,” Rotich said.

He added that cultural initiatives and exchanges create lasting friendships while opening opportunities for collaboration in education, tourism, innovation, and sustainable development between the two countries.