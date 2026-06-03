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Ruto Receives Credentials from Four New Envoys at State House

During the ceremony, Zulu-Mmola conveyed a formal invitation from Cyril Ramaphosa inviting President Ruto for an upcoming State visit to South Africa. She also underscored the strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in trade and investment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — President William Ruto has formally received Letters of Credence from four newly appointed diplomats, officially accrediting them to begin their diplomatic missions in Kenya.

Among those accredited was South Africa’s High Commissioner-designate, Salome Zulu-Mmola, who succeeds Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu.

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Mahlangu passed away in August 2025 at the age of 72 following a brief illness while serving in Nairobi.

During the ceremony, Zulu-Mmola conveyed a formal invitation from Cyril Ramaphosa inviting President Ruto for an upcoming State visit to South Africa. She also underscored the strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in trade and investment.

She highlighted interest by Aspen Pharmacare in expanding its operations in Kenya, citing it as a sign of growing economic collaboration.

Her accreditation officially authorizes her to represent South Africa’s interests in Kenya.

Also presenting their credentials were Ambassador Luis Fernando Carranza Cifuentes of Guatemala, Ambassador Anas Talib Ali Marafi of Kuwait, and High Commissioner Olivia Charlotte Owen of New Zealand.

President Ruto welcomed the envoys, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to deepening economic partnerships, cultural exchange, and strategic cooperation.

“Welcome to Kenya and our very best wishes as you pursue the interests of your respective countries within the law,” Ruto said.

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