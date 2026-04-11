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Speaking during a funeral service in Kisumu East, Buyu emphasised that ODM’s role in stabilising the country, particularly during periods of political tension, should not be overlooked/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Buyu warns UDA leaders against undermining ODM in zoning push

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called for respect for ODM in the broad-based government, defending zoning and warning against dismissive rhetoric by UDA leaders.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called for respect for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) within Kenya’s broad-based government arrangement, warning that recent remarks from members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) risk undermining the spirit of political cooperation.

Speaking during a funeral service in Kisumu East, Buyu emphasised that ODM’s role in stabilising the country, particularly during periods of political tension, should not be overlooked.

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She pointed to the influence of the late Raila Amolo Odinga, arguing that his actions were instrumental in maintaining national stability.

“As an equal partner, we demand respect,” Buyu said. “We have seen some UDA members speak as though they do not recognise the sacrifices that have been made. This country stands today because of those efforts.”

Her remarks come amid growing debate within the ruling coalition over political strategy and power-sharing under the broad-based framework that brought together rival factions.

Dismissive rhetoric

Buyu cautioned that dismissive rhetoric could erode trust between partners and weaken the coalition’s effectiveness.

“When the Gen Zs came out to protest, it is Raila Odinga who ensured that this government remained in place,” she added.

“How can leaders now speak as if that contribution does not matter? There must be mutual respect in this arrangement.”

Buyu also addressed the concept of zoning, an internal political strategy aimed at consolidating party strength in specific regions.

The MP strongly defended zoning within ODM strongholds, particularly in areas such as Busia County, where the party enjoys significant grassroots support.

She dismissed claims that zoning was intended to impose preferred candidates, instead framing it as a mechanism for party organisation and survival.

“Zoning is not about imposing individuals,” Buyu said. “It is about protecting the strength of the party and ensuring that our structures remain intact in regions where our support base is strongest.”

Buyu insisted that any aspirants seeking elective positions in ODM-dominated regions should do so through the party’s established nomination processes, which she described as transparent and democratic.

“We are not saying there will be only one candidate,” she explained. “Those who want to contest are welcome to join ODM and go through free and fair nominations. What we will not accept is attempts to undermine the party from outside.”

Her comments are likely to intensify ongoing discussions within the coalition about political boundaries and party autonomy, especially as leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of future elections.

Buyu maintained that her position is rooted in preserving unity while safeguarding ODM’s identity.

“Zoning is not about individuals,” she said. “It is about protecting the party and ensuring that our voice remains strong within the government.”

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