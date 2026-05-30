‘MC Adek Tatu,’ arrested in Mombasa over viral inflammatory posts

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has apprehended a social media user identified as ‘MC Adek Tatu,’ the mastermind behind insensitive and inflammatory social media posts that have sparked widespread public outcry.

The offensive content, which was published on the suspect’s Facebook account (MC Adek Tatu), has since gone viral across various social media platforms, threatening public order and peace.

“Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, a team of detectives launched a manhunt, trailing the suspect to his hideout at Queen’s Court in Utange, Mombasa County, where he was arrested in his residential house,” the investigation agency said.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment.

The DCI appealed to all netizens to exercise soberity, accuracy and avoid causing speculation adding that ‘the digital space is not a lawless jungle.’

“While we enjoy the freedom of expression, publishing or distributing inflammatory posts that incite public outcry and divide us as a nation is a crime. We urge the public to use social media platforms responsibly,” the DCI said.