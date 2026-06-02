Ruto Hails Security Gains Against Al-Shabaab in North Eastern Region

KUTULO, Wajir, Jun 2 — President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening security and accelerating development projects across Northern Kenya, saying peace and stability remain essential for the region’s transformation.

Speaking in Kutulo on the final day of his three-day tour of the Northern region, the President said significant gains had been made in the fight against Al-Shabaab militants who for years terrorized communities in the area.

“I promised you that here in Northern Kenya, we will ensure that the safety and security of our people remain a top priority,” Ruto said.

“Al-Shabaab, who had become a nuisance in this region and were causing insecurity, have been dealt with. Today, the people of Kutulo are living in peace.”

The Head of State said the government had strengthened security operations through the deployment of security personnel, including officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Police Service, and National Police Reservists (NPR).

“I want to assure you that going forward, our goal is to guarantee the safety of the people of Kutulo, Tarbaj, Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region, so that you can continue with your lives, educate your children and contribute to building a secure and prosperous Kenya,” he said.

Kutulo, situated along the border of Wajir and Mandera counties, has historically been regarded by security agencies as one of the most vulnerable areas to infiltration by Al-Shabaab militants due to its proximity to Somalia and the porous border.

The broader northern region has borne the brunt of attacks by the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group over the years.

However, the President noted that sustained multi-agency security operations, coupled with ongoing infrastructure development, had significantly improved the security situation.

Ruto also used the occasion to highlight the government’s investment in road infrastructure and other development programmes aimed at uplifting communities in Northern Kenya.

“I have come here to see for myself because there has been a lot of propaganda, and conspiracy. There are those who say that nothing will change and that things will always remain the same. But we say, God willing, this situation will be fixed, and Northern Kenya will be transformed,” he said.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to equitable development, insisting that no part of the country would be left behind.

“As we embark on development projects across Kenya, we will ensure that no part of the country is left behind. Today, when it comes to Northern Kenya and Wajir County, our affordable housing, market and hostel programmes are fully underway,” he said.

According to the President, Wajir County has been allocated KSh15 billion for the construction of 18 markets, student hostel units and affordable housing projects expected to benefit approximately 4,600 residents.

Ruto further announced that affordable housing projects were underway in Tarbaj, alongside the construction of hostels at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campuses and teachers’ training institutions.

Education also featured prominently in the President’s address, with Ruto pledging major investments in schools within the region.

After visiting a school in Kutulo, he directed education officials to begin plans for the establishment of a modern boys’ secondary school.

The President also announced plans to invest Sh1.2 billion in the development of a girls’ school in the area.

“My responsibility is to build schools and provide teachers, while your responsibility is to ensure that children attend school,” he told residents, who responded with applause.

Additionally, Ruto disclosed that the government had allocated Sh1.8 billion for development projects in Tarbaj Constituency and pledged to work closely with local leaders to ensure timely implementation.

“We still have a long journey ahead, and I will work closely with your Governor, your Woman Representative, your Senator and all other leaders to ensure that these resources are delivered on time so that we can make our country a better place,” he said.

The President emphasizedthat education is a key pillar of the region’s future, urging parents and community leaders to ensure every child has access to learning opportunities.

Ruto’s Northern Kenya tour focused on security, infrastructure, education and housing projects, with the government seeking to consolidate recent security gains while accelerating economic and social development in a region that has historically faced challenges of insecurity, underdevelopment and limited access to public services.