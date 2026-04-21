Murkomen: Over 100 Organized Gangs Operating Across Kenya as Government Tightens Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that national security assessments indicate more than 100 such groups are currently operating across the country.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Murkomen said the government considers the proliferation of organized gangs a critical national security concern, citing their increasing sophistication and expanding reach beyond major cities into peri-urban and rural areas.

“The country has witnessed a steady and concerning escalation in organized gang activity,” Murkomen told lawmakers.

“These groups have evolved from loosely organized street formations into sophisticated and adaptive criminal enterprises that operate as decentralized networks, making them more difficult to detect and dismantle.”

The Interior Ministry said the highest concentration of organized gangs remains in major urban centres, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, although authorities have reported a growing presence in emerging towns.

The Interior CS said the gangs are deeply embedded in broader criminal ecosystems involving drug trafficking, illicit alcohol trade, land disputes, extortion, and other serious offences.

“Their activities not only threaten public safety but also undermine governance structures and erode public trust in institutions,” he said.

Security agencies have intensified intelligence operations and coordinated enforcement efforts aimed at dismantling these networks and disrupting their financial and logistical operations.

Murkomen also raised alarm over what he described as an increasing trend of politically instigated violence involving the use of hired gangs during sensitive political periods.

He cited a recent security operation in Trans Nzoia County, where authorities arrested 170 suspected gang members accused of disrupting a youth voter registration exercise in Kitale earlier this month.

Weapons and communication devices were recovered during the operation, with several suspects identified as repeat offenders linked to organized criminal networks.

Further updates from ongoing investigations indicate that more than 200 individuals have since been arrested and processed in connection with organized violence and intimidation activities in the same region.

“These incidents demonstrate a troubling pattern where criminal gangs are being repurposed as tools of political disruption,” Murkomen said.

“This undermines democratic processes and entrenches a culture of impunity.”

The Interior Ministry acknowledged public concerns about alleged police complicity or inaction in dealing with criminal gangs, noting that operational challenges such as corruption and information leaks have, in some cases, compromised enforcement efforts.

Murkomen told the committee that the government has strengthened internal accountability mechanisms within the National Police Service and enhanced oversight through multi-agency collaboration and independent review processes.

He added that officers found to be involved in misconduct are subject to disciplinary and legal action, while ongoing operations have led to the arrest and prosecution of hundreds of suspects and the seizure of assets linked to criminal activity.

The Cabinet Secretary identified youth vulnerability as one of the most significant drivers behind the growth of organized gangs in Kenya, particularly in informal settlements and underserved rural and peri-urban areas.

He said high unemployment, limited access to education and skills training, drug and substance abuse, and weak social support systems continue to expose young people to recruitment by criminal groups.

“In such environments, gangs exploit frustration and marginalization by presenting themselves as alternative structures that offer income, protection, identity, and a sense of belonging,” Murkomen said.

The government says it is implementing both immediate enforcement measures and long-term social interventions to address the root causes of gang activity, including youth empowerment programmes, community policing initiatives, and strengthened intelligence monitoring.

Murkomen emphasized that breaking the link between criminal gangs and political processes remains a top priority, adding that authorities are committed to ensuring citizens can participate in civic and democratic activities safely.